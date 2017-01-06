Have you seen 'El Tramposo?'

Authorities are searching for a man they say has been allegedly scamming Mid-Michigan residents.

The Pinconning Police Department reported they’ve received several complaints about Clay Randall Smith, 26, multiple times over the last several years.

Officials said Smith is known to go to homes and local business in Pinconning, Lindwood, Kawkawlin, Bay City and surrounding areas asking for money.

His story often changes but usually resolves around needing gas money to see his daughter in northern Michigan, police said.

He is described as 6’ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Smith has many tattoos including a large tattoo on his neck.

Investigators said Smith calls himself “El Tramposo,” which translates to “the cheater” in Spanish.

Smith is also known by law enforcement to have violent tendencies. He has a felony warrant for burglary, felony for shoplifting, several criminal bench warrants and a warrant for child neglect out of Bay City.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.