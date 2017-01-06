Crime rates down, not far enough for chief

Crime rates are dropping in Flint, but Police Chief Tim Johnson says they still aren’t where he wants them to be.

The 2016 stats were announced Friday, and there were 45 homicides in the city, compared to 49 in 2015.

Ten of those 2016 homicides are still unsolved.

Sexual assaults were also down 26.7 percent, something Chief Johnson said wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the Michigan State Police.

But he is looking for better.

“Our crime stats are down, I thank God for that. They’re down across the board, they’re not where I would like them to be. I’m actually not happy with them. I would be a lot more happy if we didn’t have any crime in Flint at all, and not one person would have lost their life in this city. But I thank God that they are down from what they were last year,” said Johnson.

Johnson said a priority for this year includes recruiting more officers and becoming a more self-sufficient police department.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.