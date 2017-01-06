Fire department looks to hire on call firefighters

A local fire department is offering up space on its crew, giving residents a chance to make some money and live the exciting life of a firefighter.

"This is an exciting job. A lot of people say it's an adrenaline rush or a thrill seekers job," Burton Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said.

The Burton Fire Department needs to hire between 10 to 15 paid, on call firefighters. Those selected will be trained and start out at just under $14 an hour.

"We're down personnel right now. We're at a 20-year all time low and we're just trying to get out staffing back up to where we'd like to have it," Wilkinson said.

That means getting that level up to about 65 firefighters to work out of three fire stations.

Burton is the second largest city in Genesee County with about 30,000 residents. Applicants must live in the city limits, be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent. They also need to have a valid driver's license and reliable transportation.

"The benefits are you working in the community. You're helping the community. You're helping people in their time of need and it's very rewarding," Wilkinson said.

Applicants who are selected will be trained for six months at an academy.

"A lot of people that end up as full-time firefighters start careers out as on call firefighters. They start on an on call department, then they look for full-time opportunities at other departments and they move on. That's something we realize and that plays a little part of why we need to fill positions," Wilkinson said.

