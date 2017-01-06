Family seeks help after losing home to fire

A local family was devastated after their home suddenly exploded last year and now tragedy has struck once again.

Chris Duranso was inside the Hemlock home with his cousins and uncle when it exploded back in March. Now Duranso's family is without a home as well after a fire completely destroyed it yesterday.

"I didn't even know what to think. I just stood there. I didn't even know what to do," said Matthew Lawson.

He and his family lost their Chesaning home to a fire Thursday afternoon.

"My house was just engulfed in flames. Fire trucks were already there. It was totally engulfed," Lawson said.

Lawson's son Duranso was injured in the house explosion last March. As he is trying to recover he has to deal with his own home catching fire.

Duranso has had 11 surgeries since the explosion that took place in March.

"I haven't walked in nine months," he said.

His uncle Billy Chapman believes the fire in Chesaning is just adding insult to injury for his nephew.

Chapman owns the home that exploded near Hemlock. Now they live in Saginaw. He thanks the community for helping them get back on their feet.

"I hope they get as much help as we did. When our house exploded a lot of people helped us out and it didn't take long for us to recover from it. I hope this happens for them," Chapman said.

As for Lawson, he is grateful no one was home when the fire broke out.

"I'm just glad everybody is here and I mean we just got to try and go from there. Just try to get another place for us and get the kids back into their own rooms," Lawson said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Lawsons.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.