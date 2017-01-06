2 Halo Burger restaurants close in Genesee County

Two Halo burger restaurants closed in Genesee County on Friday.

The stores included the Richfield Road location in Flint and the Mt. Morris restaurant.

The Mt. Morris restaurant closes due to a failure to reach a new lease agreement. The Richfield Road restaurant closed due to under performance, the company said.

“While it was a difficult decision for us, these locations were straining capital resources. A couple of these stores were opened under previous ownership; they were poorly cited, suffered from inconsistent traffic flow and changing demographics - the stores were under performing. In order to maintain our vision for the ongoing improvement of the Halo Burger brand, we had to make some tough choices," CEO Chance Richie said.

Richie said the closing of these stores will allow the company to spend more money improving existing stores.

"Long term, the plan is to open several new Halo Burger locations," Richie said, adding a new Mt. Morris restaurant will be announced within the next six weeks.

There are 12 Halo Burger restaurants in Michigan.

