Travelers at Flint airport on high alert after Florida shooting

Travelers and police were on high alert at Bishop International Airport on Friday after the shooting at a Florida airport earlier in the day.

Sheryll Reinhardt, traveler, said her 19-year-old daughter told her she was uneasy getting on a flight to Orlando.

"She's lived with this her whole life, ever since Sept. 11. But she is really nervous," Reinhardt said.

She said it's almost as if she is conditioned to expect the next mass tragedy.

"I think everybody is so used to this. It's sad, but true," Reinhardt said.

Bishop's deputy airport director Joseph Medici said the Transportation Safety Administration has not indicated an increased level of security. However, officers are on guard.

"We also like to ask our passengers to keep a constant, vigilant presence about yourself. If you so see something, say something. Let our officers know. Let an airline employee know. Let a TSA officer know that way we can respond," Medici said.

