Pizza restaurant in trouble after fire breaks out

They spent Christmas cranking out fresh food and feeding people in need for the holidays, but now they need your help to stay in business.

Pam Riggie, owner of Sanford Pizza, said it was terrifying on Tuesday when the oven they use to make their signature pizzas caught fire.

"Oh my gosh, I need to shut this off now and figure out what's going on," Riggie said.

She and her husband Roger were told their pizza oven was broken and it would cost more than $6,000 to replace it.

"I was ready to throw my hands up and say, 'I'm done. I just can't do it anymore,'" Riggie said.

The couple rigged a temporary solution to make pizzas in the charred oven to keep their doors open, but business can't continue that way.

"If they can't fix the oven they won't be able to stay in business. This is their, their dream," said Lori Fischer, customer at Sanford Pizza.

Fischer set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new oven and donations are pouring in.

"They give back to the community and all that. They have your drink ready as soon as you walk in the door. They usually know your order too. They're good people," said Ray Krotzer, customer.

Riggie said the help has been flattering and she is humbled.

"We're not people who ask for money. We're more givers than takers," Riggie said.

