Authorities: Snowmobile driver killed in mid-Michigan race

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities say a snowmobiler has been killed during a mid-Michigan race after falling and being struck by two other vehicles.

Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Billy-Joe Travis was competing in a race Friday evening at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant when he lost control on a turn. His vehicle overturned and Travis was hit by the racers.

Travis, a Hillman resident, was wearing a helmet. Medical officials were at the race and told authorities he wasn't breathing and had no pulse when they examined him.

About a dozen snowmobiles were on the track at the time of the accident.

