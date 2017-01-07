Authorities: Snowmobile driver killed in mid-Michigan race - WNEM TV 5

Authorities: Snowmobile driver killed in mid-Michigan race

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (AP) -

 MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities say a snowmobiler has been killed during a mid-Michigan race after falling and being struck by two other vehicles.
   Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Billy-Joe Travis was competing in a race Friday evening at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant when he lost control on a turn.  His vehicle overturned and Travis was hit by the racers.
   Travis, a Hillman resident, was wearing a helmet. Medical officials were at the race and told authorities he wasn't breathing and had no pulse when they examined him.
   About a dozen snowmobiles were on the track at the time of the accident.
 

