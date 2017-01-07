Detroit Pistons at Portland Trailblazers game postponed - WNEM TV 5

Detroit Pistons at Portland Trailblazers game postponed

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The National Basketball Association announced today that tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trailblazers in Portland has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions in Portland, OR. 

The game as been rescheduled for Sunday, January 8 at 9 P. M. Eastern Standard Time.

