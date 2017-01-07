UPDATE: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting

A suspect is in custody in connecting with a deadly weekend shooting in Flint.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of Churchill Avenue at Hoff Street.

The name of the suspect hasn't been released, but police have now identified the victim who died as 18-year-old Kevonte Washington.

Three others were shot. Police said two remain in critical conditions and the other is listed in good condition.

