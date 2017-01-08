New auto jobs coming to Michigan

A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
(He) looked down and says, ‘hey, did someone bite you?’ and that is when I first realized there was a red mark on the back of on my calf.”More >
(He) looked down and says, ‘hey, did someone bite you?’ and that is when I first realized there was a red mark on the back of on my calf.”More >
A Florida state attorney, who is a Saginaw native, who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Florida state attorney, who is a Saginaw native, who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >
A New Zealand tourist has been killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off at a seaside airport in the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, officials said Thursday.More >
A New Zealand tourist has been killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off at a seaside airport in the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, officials said Thursday.More >
A study reveals shocking new statistics about opioid use in Mid-Michigan.More >
A study reveals shocking new statistics about opioid use in Mid-Michigan.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
The mystery that has transfixed the Philadelphia area over the past week — the disappearance of four young men — took a grisly turn when human remains were discovered in a 12½-foot-deep grave on a farm.More >
The mystery that has transfixed the Philadelphia area over the past week — the disappearance of four young men — took a grisly turn when human remains were discovered in a 12½-foot-deep grave on a farm.More >
Owners of local movie theaters are serving up tall cold ones by adding alcohol to their list of concessions.More >
Owners of local movie theaters are serving up tall cold ones by adding alcohol to their list of concessions.More >