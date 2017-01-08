New auto jobs coming to Michigan - WNEM TV 5

New auto jobs coming to Michigan

DETROIT (AP) -

Fiat Chrysler says it's investing $1 billion in its U.S. factories to create 2,000 new jobs and add three new Jeep vehicles including a pickup truck.

The company says it will put modernize a factory in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs.

A plant in Toledo, Ohio, also will get new equipment to make a new Jeep pickup.

The announcement is a continuation of efforts to increase production of SUVs and trucks as the company gets out of the small and midsize car businesses.

