Auto show brings people all over the world to Michigan

The North American International Auto Show is one of the industry’s biggest events. People from all over the world flock to Detroit to see the future of cars and trucks and other things that move.

John Nunneley with Hitachi said get ready to experience a high-tech showdown.

"Every technology on the car and technologies outside of the car as well," Nunneley said

Nunneley said his company designs products for various automotive industries and this year they are focusing on what driving will be like in the future.

"Things that are going into production today and over the next two to three years. Really electrification is the big thing,” Nunneley said.

Paul Lachner with Clarion Corporation said his company creates camera systems and components that work with autonomous vehicles.

"We have some of the features of an autonomous vehicle but it's not fully autonomous and that is basically the way the industry is going to go. Steps to two to three, to three to four and on up before we get to fully autonomous vehicle," Lachner said.

Lachner said it could take years before the technology is perfected.

"I'm really interested in to see in the main car show portion where people are going with their displays today as far as autonomous vehicles,” Nunneley said.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed as the North American International Auto Show's press preview days kick into high gear.

The announcements are expected Monday morning at Detroit's Cobo Center.

This year's car finalists are the Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90 and Volvo S90. Truck finalists are the Ford F-series Super Duty, Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Titan.

Utility finalists are the Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda CX-9. It's the first year people-haulers get their own category.

Last year's winners were the Honda Civic and Volvo XC90.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, in their 24th year.

