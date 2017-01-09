Michigan pilot rescued from lake after crashing through ice

Authorities say a western Michigan man has been rescued after his small plane broke through an ice-covered lake.

Kent County sheriff's officials say the American Legend AL3C aircraft piloted by 59-year-old James Bakeman of Grand Rapids fell into Murray Lake Saturday afternoon just before taking off. Bakeman, who wasn't hurt, was able to exit the plane as it submerged.

Police say a man who lived nearby used a kayak to traverse the ice and help Bakeman get to shore.

Bakeman tells The Grand Rapids Press he had been taking off from and landing on several area lakes and ice thickness wasn't an issue. He saw ice fishermen and assumed it would be safe.

