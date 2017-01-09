VIDEO: Lost toddler wanders to gas station

Detroit Police have reunited a woman with her toddler after he wandered away from home.

Shocking surveillance video shows the three-year-old boy just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday all alone.

The toddler was outside in the cold in just his pajamas with no shoes.

He tried to get into a gas station but was so tiny that he struggled to open the door.

The clerk working at the Citgo at the corner of Connor and McNichols, right across from the Detroit City Airport, called police.

The officers who responded had just put the little boy in their police car when the mom showed up.

"And his mother ended up running up to the gas station and he was like 'that's my mother, right there,'" Officer Tinisha Alexander said.

Police said they question the mother, who said she was feet away when he wandered out.

