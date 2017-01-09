Which Michigan roads will see speed increase?

It's official, some speed limits across Michigan will be eligible for an increase if they are deemed safe.

This week, Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill to raise speed limits on certain roadways.

The bill allows the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase the speed limit to 75 mph on 600 miles of freeways and up to 65 mph on at least 900 miles on state roads.

Roadways will be approved for an increase if 85 percent of the roadway can be driven safely at that speed.

So which roads can you expect to see an increase?

Rural roads across the state. Patches of rural I-75 near Standish and rural highways such as “M” roads are likely targets on an increase.

The bills also raise the maximum speed limit for trucks from 60 to 65 mph.

The speed limit increase could start popping up this year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.