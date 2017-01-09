Drivers beware! Slippery roads, reduced visibility - WNEM TV 5

Drivers beware! Slippery roads, reduced visibility

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Drivers beware! Roads are slippery and light snow is reducing visibility during the morning commute.

Special weather alerts have been issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola Counties.

A dusting of snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

The snow may also lead to reduced visibility to around 1 mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility. 

For more information, click here

>>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour snow and rain<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.