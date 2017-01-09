Drivers beware! Slippery roads, reduced visibility

Drivers beware! Roads are slippery and light snow is reducing visibility during the morning commute.

Special weather alerts have been issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola Counties.

A dusting of snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

The snow may also lead to reduced visibility to around 1 mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility.

For more information, click here.

>>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour snow and rain<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.