TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire closed WB lanes on I-69

A vehicle fire is closing traffic on I-69 in Genesee County.

The fire was reported about 6:13 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-69, just west of S. State Road (M-15) in Davison Township.

The right, westbound lane on I-69 is closed while police investigate the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

