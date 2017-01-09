TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire closed WB lanes on I-69 - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire closed WB lanes on I-69

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle fire is closing traffic on I-69 in Genesee County.

The fire was reported about 6:13 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-69, just west of S. State Road (M-15) in Davison Township. 

The right, westbound lane on I-69 is closed while police investigate the scene. 

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Click here to see the MDOT traffic map. 

