Mother, daughter die in icy crash

Authorities say another family member has died following a crash earlier this month on an icy roadway near Lansing.

Ingham County sheriff's officials say the family of four from Eaton Rapids was traveling east on Interstate 96 in Alaiedon Township on Jan. 7 when their vehicle slid off the road, flipped and struck a tree.

A 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The Lansing State Journal reports her father died a few days later and the sheriff's department says her mother died Sunday. The girl's 11-year-old sister was injured in the crash, which happened amid snowy, icy conditions.

Family friend Shannon Murray tells WILX-TV that it has been "tragedy after tragedy" for the family.

