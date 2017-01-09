U. of Michigan's academic medical center gets new name

The University of Michigan's academic medical center is changing its name as part of an effort to better reflect its mission of patient care, education and research.

Starting Monday, the new name is "Michigan Medicine."

The name also reflects recent organizational changes at the academic medical center, including the appointment of Dr. Marschall S. Runge as leader for both the University of Michigan Medical School and medical affairs for the University of Michigan.

Runge is dean of the U-M Medical School, executive vice president for medical affairs and CEO of Michigan Medicine.

The new name replaces the University of Michigan Health System. The U-M Medical School's name will not change, but the school is a part of Michigan Medicine.

