U. of Michigan's academic medical center gets new name - WNEM TV 5

U. of Michigan's academic medical center gets new name

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

The University of Michigan's academic medical center is changing its name as part of an effort to better reflect its mission of patient care, education and research.

Starting Monday, the new name is "Michigan Medicine."

The name also reflects recent organizational changes at the academic medical center, including the appointment of Dr. Marschall S. Runge as leader for both the University of Michigan Medical School and medical affairs for the University of Michigan.

Runge is dean of the U-M Medical School, executive vice president for medical affairs and CEO of Michigan Medicine.

The new name replaces the University of Michigan Health System. The U-M Medical School's name will not change, but the school is a part of Michigan Medicine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.