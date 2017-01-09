Trolley offers free rides to city hot spots

There's about to be a new way to get around in the Vehicle City.

The downtown Flint trolley makes its return Thursday, Jan. 12 and will offer free rides to many of the city's hot spots.

It will operate from 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

You can catch the trolley at one of seven designated pick up spots every half hour.

