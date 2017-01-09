Michigan resident worries sinkhole has lowered home's value - WNEM TV 5

Michigan resident worries sinkhole has lowered home's value

FRASER, Mich. (AP) -

A Detroit-area resident fears that a sinkhole has lowered the value of his home.

The sinkhole near Tom Bender's home in Fraser is about the size of a football field and resulted from a sewage line that collapsed on Christmas Eve.

A couple woke up to find their house sinking. That house and two others were condemned. Nineteen other homes -- including Bender's -- were temporarily evacuated because water and gas service was shut off. But they expect to return home on Monday.

Meanwhile, about 400,000 people have been asked to take shorter showers and wash only full loads of clothing as part of a voluntary water conservation plea until it's fixed.

Gov. Rick Snyder has declared a state of emergency for the area, which could lead to state help.

