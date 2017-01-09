Fiat CEO says auto industry must adapt to Trump

The CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says the auto industry will have to adapt to the tactics of President-elect Donald Trump.

"This is new territory for most of us. None of us have had a tweeting president before," Sergio Marchionne said during a round table with reporters at the Detroit auto show.

Marchionne said his company's decision, announced Sunday, to invest $1 billion in two U.S. auto plants and create 2,000 jobs to build new Jeep vehicles was in the works for a while and wasn't influenced by Trump. Still, Trump took to Twitter Monday to congratulate the automaker.

It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump has threatened to impose a border tax on vehicles made in Mexico and shipped to the U.S. in an effort to force companies to build cars in the U.S. Fiat Chrysler has been searching for a partner to build its small cars while it focused on making bigger vehicles like Jeeps. Marchionne said he needs more information on the tax before choosing a partner.

"I need clarity. I think we all need clarity," he said.

