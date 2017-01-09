Fiat CEO says auto industry must adapt to Trump - WNEM TV 5

Fiat CEO says auto industry must adapt to Trump

DETROIT (AP) -

The CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says the auto industry will have to adapt to the tactics of President-elect Donald Trump.

"This is new territory for most of us. None of us have had a tweeting president before," Sergio Marchionne said during a round table with reporters at the Detroit auto show.

Marchionne said his company's decision, announced Sunday, to invest $1 billion in two U.S. auto plants and create 2,000 jobs to build new Jeep vehicles was in the works for a while and wasn't influenced by Trump. Still, Trump took to Twitter Monday to congratulate the automaker.

Trump has threatened to impose a border tax on vehicles made in Mexico and shipped to the U.S. in an effort to force companies to build cars in the U.S. Fiat Chrysler has been searching for a partner to build its small cars while it focused on making bigger vehicles like Jeeps. Marchionne said he needs more information on the tax before choosing a partner.

"I need clarity. I think we all need clarity," he said.

