Man crashes unregistered truck, alcohol could be factor

A man claims he fell asleep before crashing an unregistered and uninsured truck in a ditch.

It happened on Jan. 8 at Kinde and Tinsey Roads in Huron County’s Bloomfield Township.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said their investigation into the single-vehicle accident lead them to a large dairy farm on Moeller Road in Huron Township, and then back to a home near the scene of the incident.

The accident vehicle, a 1997 Ford pickup, was found behind a barn where deputies believe it had been hidden.

Investigators then found a 25-year-old man who told them, through an interpreter, that he had fallen asleep at around 2 a.m. while driving. He then ran a stop sign and hit a ditch, according to investigators.

The man was hurt, and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and then turned over to the United States Border Patrol for deportation proceedings.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Several criminal charges are also pending on the outcome of the deportation proceedings.

