Snyder signs bill limiting out-of-state wine deliveries

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to let Michigan stores ship wine directly to in-state customers using common carriers such as FedEx or UPS but ban out-of-state retailers from sending beer and wine to Michigan customers.

Beer and wine wholesalers say the law enacted Monday will crack down on illegal wine shipments from online wine retailers and "wine clubs," and customers can still get wines directly shipped from wineries.

But wine sellers say the "poorly written" bill should have been vetoed because it is unconstitutional and will be challenged in court.

The law had allowed wine retailers to deliver to Michigan consumers only using their own trucks. Under the new law, common carriers such as FedEx or UPS will have to submit quarterly reports about each delivery.

