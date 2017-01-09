Mustang driver loses control, rolls in ditch - WNEM TV 5

Mustang driver loses control, rolls in ditch

Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people were hospitalized after rolling a Mustang into the ditch.

It happened on Jan. 8 at 8: 52 p.m. on M-46 near Cemetery Road in Tuscola County's Koylton Township.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department reports that the vehicle was westbound on M-46 and passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The driver then lost control and went off the road, rolling the 2004 Ford Mustang into the ditch.

It’s believed one person was ejected, the other was trapped.

Both people, a 45-year-old Kingston man, and a 24-year-old Deford man were taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear who was driving.

Their conditions are unclear.

