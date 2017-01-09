Faces of Flint: Residents ready for change

EPA and state officials will meet on Tuesday in Chicago to determine if Flint's water levels meet federal standards.

Robert Shipp walked for 20 minutes in sub-freezing temperatures on Monday to a water distribution center. He said he is cold, frustrated and losing his patience when it comes to a permanent fix for the tainted water.

Shipp said it the water isn't fixed soon then everyone suffering should be compensated.

"Until they come up with some results I wish they would just give me some change or some money so I can move on," Shipp said.

He said he relies on the distribution center and is thankful for the people who stand in the cold all day to help, like Connie Jones.

"I live in the city of Flint and I feel like I'm giving back by going out and helping other people realize that we still have to work through this crisis and try to live in the city of Flint," Jones said.

On Monday she passed out health information and resources from the Genesee Health System, while the local food bank passed out nutritious food and water.

Shipp said it meant everything to him and he will continue his daily walk to the center.

"I'm 70-years-old. By the time they come to agreement about what they are going to do, I'll already be gone," he said.

