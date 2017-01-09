Lead pipe replacement program behind schedule

The Fast Start lead pipe replacement program in Flint came up short last year.

Mayor Karen Weaver wanted to replace lead pipes at 1,000 homes before the end of 2016, but crews came up short. About 780 lead service lines have been replaced so far.

Some residents said that is not good enough.

"Expedite the recovery process. It might take a long time, but the physical process of the pipes and getting us all back on a real routine," said Paulette Roland, resident.

Roland said she knows replacing pipes is a work in progress, but said it is taking too long.

Jeff Patrick, with Goyette Mechanical, said they are almost finished replacing the 350 lead lines his company was contracted to replace, but there have been some set backs.

"We have had to work in cold weather, but it's really no different than what we do normally. We have to take more precautions to keep the roads safe and the side walks safe," Patrick said.

He said his company only has two more homes to complete.

The other company working on the pipes is WT-Stevens. They said they are approximately 60 percent done with their portion, claiming the snowy weather has slowed them down.

Both companies said one other thing really slowed them down - the green light from homeowners to do the work.

"They have to sign the paperwork forms, all the forms, before we can touch anything around their houses," said Jimmy Newman, plumber for Goyette.

Weaver's office said she remains encouraged by the effort and is confident all crews will complete the remaining addresses in phase three.

