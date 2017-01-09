Lead pipe replacement program behind schedule

An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
A man looking to buy some farm equipment has died after a piece fell on him.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
When Council President Patricia Spitzley asked if the public wanted to comment, she allowed four adults to speak but said no to the 9-year-old.More >
Zeckzer may be driving a stolen black 2013 Dodge Dart.More >
A local beach is closed until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.More >
A new local brewery is hoping to raise the bar for beer.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >
