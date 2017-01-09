Virtual reality display gives people chance to test drive expensive car at NAIAS

While many visitors to the North American International Auto Show received a first-hand look at some of the newest vehicles automakers have to offer, many often wonder what it's like to get behind the wheel.

A new virtual reality experience let's you do just that.

"I really enjoyed it. I thought it was cool and something different," said Basheer Bazoun, NAIAS visitor.

Bazoun took a simulation joy ride in a 2017 Acura NSX.

"It helps show it to more people and get more exposure. I think it's great," Bazoun said.

Dalibor Dimovski also strapped on the virtual reality headset. He said there is more to it than just driving.

"The ability to take a look around the vehicle and kind of see, almost like a virtual dealership. It's kind of cool. Change the color, look at the interior, see the car before I buy it I guess," Dimovski said.

The 2017 Acura NSX is known as an aspiration car. Models start at $156,000. That's why the creators of the virtual reality display wanted to give people the experience of driving the expensive vehicle for free.

"Not much is going to recreate the actual feeling of getting behind the wheel of a real NSX, but this brings you close to it and it gives people a chance to experience the thrill of being inside the vehicle and taking it for a spin," said Ron Adleman, with George P. Johnson.

George P. Johnson works with Acura to provide interactive engagements at auto shows. Adleman said virtual reality is a great tool that can make car buying fun for the whole family.

"It's very exciting for a young child to get behind the wheel of a car, which they cannot do in real life," Adleman said.

