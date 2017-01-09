Wendling earns GLIAC honor - WNEM TV 5

Wendling earns GLIAC honor

Saginaw Valley State senior forward Emily Wendling had a big weekend for the Cardinals, keeping them atop the GLIAC North Division standings after averaging 17.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg in road wins at Findlay and Walsh. For her efforts,the Flushing native was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week. Wendling shot 56.5% from the floor and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line on the weekend. Her 20-point, eight rebound, three assist and one block performance in the win at Findlay marked her seventh 20-plus showing of the season.

