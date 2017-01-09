Spirit trade Stephens for draft picks

SAGINAW, Mich. – General Manager of the Saginaw Spirit Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday a trade that sends Saginaw Spirit captain Mitchell Stephens to the London Knights for a laundry list of high draft picks, including four second-round picks between the 2018 and 2020 OHL Priority Selection Drafts.

“We want to thank Mitchell for his commitment to the Saginaw Spirit and Great Lakes Bay Region, on and off the ice in his three and a half seasons with the hockey club. On behalf of the organization, we wish Mitchell the best of luck with the London Knights.”

Stephens, 19, was a first round pick of the Spirit (8th overall) in 2013 out of the Toronto Marlies Minor Hockey program. The Peterborough, Ontario native was a second round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Stephens appeared in 180 games during his Spirit career, scoring 62 goals (14th all-time, Spirit history) and 73 assists for 135 points (15th all-time, Spirit history).

Stephens has also enjoyed a decorated international career, competing for Team Canada at the Under-17, Under-18, and also as a member of the Men’s National team, where he competed in two World Junior Championships, winning a Silver medal in 2017.

Trade Breakdown:

To Saginaw:

2018 2nd round pick (Ottawa)

2018 2nd round pick (Kingston)

2019 2nd round pick (Owen Sound)

2020 2nd round pick (Sudbury)

2017 3rd round pick (London)

2019 3rd round pick (London)

2021 3rd round pick (London)*conditional

To London:

C Mitchell Stephens

