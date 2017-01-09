Crop disaster declared for several Michigan counties

The United States Department of Agriculture declared a crop disaster for several Michigan counties on Monday.

The following counties had sufficient production loss during 2016, according to the USDA

Alcona

Alger

Allgan

Alpena

Antrim

Arenac

Bay

Benzie

Charlevoix

Cheboygan

Chippewa

Clare

Clinton

Crawford

Delta

Eaton

Emmet

Genesee

Gladwin

Gogebic

Grand Traverse

Gratiot

Houghton

Ingham

Ionia

Iosco

Iron

Isabella

Jackson

Kalkaska

Kent

Leelanau

Lenawee

Livingston

Luce

Mackinac

Macomb

Manistee

Marquette

Mecosta

Midland

Missaukee

Montmorency

Monroe

Montcalm

Muskegon

Oakland

Ogemaw

Ontonagon

Osceola

Oscoda

Otsego

Ottawa

Presque Isle

Roscommon

Saginaw

Schoolcraft

Shiawassee

Tuscola

Washtenaw

Wayne

Wexford

The counties in bold have been declared a primary natural disaster area and the rest were contiguous counties for three separate disaster designations.

The first was the drought that occurred from May 25 through Oct. 25.

The second was the excessive rain that occurred from April 25 through Oct. 25.

The third disaster designation was the hail and high winds that occurred from July 8 through Sept. 27.

Farmers in the counties in bold are eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency. Contact your local Farm Service Agency office for more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.