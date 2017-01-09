Crop disaster declared for several Michigan counties - WNEM TV 5

Crop disaster declared for several Michigan counties

The United States Department of Agriculture declared a crop disaster for several Michigan counties on Monday.

The following counties had sufficient production loss during 2016, according to the USDA

  • Alcona
  • Alger
  • Allgan
  • Alpena
  • Antrim
  • Arenac
  • Bay
  • Benzie
  • Charlevoix
  • Cheboygan
  • Chippewa
  • Clare
  • Clinton
  • Crawford
  • Delta
  • Eaton
  • Emmet
  • Genesee
  • Gladwin
  • Gogebic
  • Grand Traverse
  • Gratiot
  • Houghton
  • Ingham
  • Ionia
  • Iosco
  • Iron
  • Isabella
  • Jackson
  • Kalkaska
  • Kent
  • Leelanau
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Luce
  • Mackinac
  • Macomb
  • Manistee
  • Marquette
  • Mecosta
  • Midland
  • Missaukee
  • Montmorency
  • Monroe
  • Montcalm
  • Muskegon
  • Oakland
  • Ogemaw
  • Ontonagon
  • Osceola
  • Oscoda
  • Otsego
  • Ottawa
  • Presque Isle
  • Roscommon
  • Saginaw
  • Schoolcraft
  • Shiawassee
  • Tuscola
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne
  • Wexford

The counties in bold have been declared a primary natural disaster area and the rest were contiguous counties for three separate disaster designations.

The first was the drought that occurred from May 25 through Oct. 25.

The second was the excessive rain that occurred from April 25 through Oct. 25.

The third disaster designation was the hail and high winds that occurred from July 8 through Sept. 27.

Farmers in the counties in bold are eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency. Contact your local Farm Service Agency office for more information.

