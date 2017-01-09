Firebirds acquire Clarke in trade with Peterborough

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Peterborough Petes.

In the trade, the Firebirds acquire C.J. Clarke from Peterborough for Guelph’s second-round pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection and Niagara’s third-round pick also in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Clarke, a six-foot, 200-pound forward, was a second-round draft pick (29th overall) of the Peterborough Petes in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection. He is in the midst of his second season in the OHL and has recorded 13 points (7G, 6A), including 21 penalty minutes, in 80 games with the Petes.

“C.J. is a talented forward that was caught in a numbers game on a veteran team in Peterborough,” said Flint Firebirds General Manager George Burnett. “He has good size, skates well, is highly skilled and will have an excellent opportunity with our group. In speaking with him, C.J. wants to be a Flint Firebird and with more than three years of eligibility remaining, he will be a key member of our team moving forward.”

Prior to playing with Peterborough, the Mississauga, Ont., native amassed 64 points (31G, 33A) in 74 games with the Toronto Marlboros Minor Midget AAA Hockey Club. Clarke also racked up five goals for six points in seven games en-route to capturing the prestigious OHL Cup Championship in 2015.

