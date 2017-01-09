Popular coffee shop could be forced to relocate or shut down

A local business could be zoned out of existence to make way for a proposed apartment complex.

Kaya Coffee House is a favorite to Central Michigan University students and is located in the former SBX Bookstore in Mt. Pleasant.

Right before Christmas the owners were notified the building had been sold to a developer and that developer is asking the city to rezone the property from commercial to residential. The developer would like to build an apartment complex at the location.

The owners are exploring their options, including relocation.

The rezoning proposal is awaiting a hearing by city commissioners.

