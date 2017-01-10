Authorities: 5 hurt, dozens displaced after apartment fire

Authorities say five people were hurt and dozens of residents are displaced following an apartment building fire near the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The Ypsilanti Fire Department says the fire was reported early Tuesday at University Green Apartments.

The Ann Arbor News reports two Eastern Michigan University students were among the injured and treated for what were described as minor burns.

WDIV-TV reports firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment and the attic of the building. Ypsilanti Fire Department Captain Dan Cain says 35 to 40 residents were displaced by the fire as well as smoke and water damage to the building.

The American Red Cross responded to assist and Eastern Michigan University also was helping. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

