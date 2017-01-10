MI man ticketed for heating up car in driveway

Before you heat up your car in the morning, you may want to check out your local laws.

A man from Roseville, Michigan started his car in his driveway to warm it up before heading out.

But when he went back outside he found a $128 ticket waiting for him.

"I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it. I was really surprised," Taylor Trupiano said.

The ticket was from the Roseville Police Department for leaving the keys in the ignition with the motor running and no one around.

"I was in and out in probably about 7-8 minutes. So in that amount of time he ran up here, gave me a ticket and by the time I got out he was nowhere to be seen," Trupiano said.

There is no state law against leaving your car turned on and unattended, but dozens of cities across Michigan have local ordinances.

Many of the ordinances allow residents to use a remote start because the vehicle is locked.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the department will not apologize and he encourages his officers to enforce the law.

"We have five to ten cars stolen this way every winter. It's dangerous, and of course it drives everyone's insurance rates up. It drives our crime rates up."

