Drugs found on man walking through police parking lot

A man has been slapped with drug charges after he was seen walking in the parking lot of the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety building.

Mt. Pleasant police report that on Jan. 5 an officer saw the man walking in the parking lot. When the officer approached him, the man ran off, dropping a silver gun.

The man, later identified as William Gonzales, 21, from Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and police said they found 13.9 grams of meth on him.

The weapon, which resembled a revolver and had the safety tip removed, was identified as a .177 caliber BB gun.

Gonzales was arraigned on possession of methamphetamine, delivery/manufacturing-methamphetamine and felony firearm-pneumatic gun, among others.

