Parolee back behind bars after allegedly stealing gun

Stolen items lead to a parolee being sent back to jail.

A deputy from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in Tobacco Township on Dec. 31 after a .40 caliber pistol, tablet and jewelry were discovered missing.

Investigators identified Cody Loureiro, who was on parole at the time, as a suspect.

Some of the stolen items, including jewelry and the table were found in Bay and Saginaw Counties, and on Jan. 4 a felony arrest warrant was issued for Loureiro.

He was arrested during a traffic stop that day and deputies report they found additional evidence linking him to the crime.

The .40 caliber pistol was found in Saginaw on Jan. 9.

The investigation continues.

