Parolee back behind bars after allegedly stealing gun - WNEM TV 5

Parolee back behind bars after allegedly stealing gun

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Cody Loureiro (Courtesy: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office) Cody Loureiro (Courtesy: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Stolen items lead to a parolee being sent back to jail.

A deputy from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in Tobacco Township on Dec. 31 after a .40 caliber pistol, tablet and jewelry were discovered missing.

Investigators identified Cody Loureiro, who was on parole at the time, as a suspect.

Some of the stolen items, including jewelry and the table were found in Bay and Saginaw Counties, and on Jan. 4 a felony arrest warrant was issued for Loureiro.

He was arrested during a traffic stop that day and deputies report they found additional evidence linking him to the crime.

The .40 caliber pistol was found in Saginaw on Jan. 9.

The investigation continues.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.