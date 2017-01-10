School: Student threatened to bring gun to school - WNEM TV 5

School: Student threatened to bring gun to school

Police investigated after a Mid-Michigan student threatened to bring a weapon to school.

Carrollton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Wilson sent a letter home to parents following the issue on Monday, Jan. 9.

He said that at the end of the school day a female high school student made the comment that she was going to bring a gun to school on Tuesday, Jan 10.

The administration said they took action and involved police.

After an investigation, police said there were no weapons at the student’s home, and felt there wasn’t a threat to the safety of students or staff.

Carrollton Public Schools was canceled Tuesday, along with hundreds of others, due to bad weather.

