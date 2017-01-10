Can you ID this identity theft suspect?

Investigators need your help tracking down a suspect in identity theft.

The Michigan State Police said the woman was using a stolen driver’s license when she was caught on surveillance cameras trying to cash checks. Some were for more than $2,000.

The woman was able to cash the checks in Crawford County, but she also tried in Roscommon County and twice in Ogemaw County.

The banks were hit one after another.

The suspect appears to be in her mid-20’s to late-30’s with sandy blonde hair and a stocky build. She was driving a black, late-model Dodge Charger and was seen smoking.

If you have any information, call Trooper Tim Fink at the MSP West Branch Post at (989) 345-0955.

