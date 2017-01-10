Former gymnastics doctor has license suspended following alleged sexual abuse

A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has had his license suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

He also faces a lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar was filed in January in federal court in western Michigan. It also names Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Nassar was affiliated with the group.

LARA issued a summary suspension of Nassar's license on Jan. 24.

LARA also filed an administrative complaint alleging Nassar sexually abused a minor.

Rachael Denhollander of Kentucky says she was sexually assaulted by Nassar in 2000 when she was 15. The Associated Press usually doesn't name people who allege sexual abuse, but Denhollander is talking publicly about the lawsuit.

Nassar now faces at least five lawsuits. Through lawyers, he's denied the allegations. He's also charged with possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. Nassar is in jail without bond.

