1 person in custody, accused of making threat against school

One person is in custody after a threat was allegedly made against a local high school.

Thomas Township Police told TV5 that some type of threat was made against Swan Valley High School.

The threat alleged that something would happen at the school on Jan. 10.

Police tell TV5 that an underage man is in custody, but that they are talking to more people and the investigation is ongoing.

They would not comment on the type of threat.

Swan Valley was closed today, along with hundreds of others due to bad weather.

