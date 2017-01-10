Michigan health insurance law sign-ups are lagging

More than 309,000 Michigan residents have signed up for health insurance under the health care law, despite Republican efforts to repeal "Obamacare." That's about 14,200 fewer people than at the same time last year.

Federal figures released Tuesday show about a quarter of enrollees live in rural Michigan. About half are between 45 and 64-years-old, and another 24 percent are 18 to 34-years-old. Fifty-four percent are white.

Eighty percent qualify for cost-reducing tax credits of $267 per month, on average.

Enrollment continues on HealthCare.gov through the end of January. Consumers have until Sunday to sign up for coverage starting Feb. 1.

Nationally, 11.5 million people have signed up for marketplace coverage as of Dec. 24. That's 290,000 more than last year at the same time.

