Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by truck with plow

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been fatally struck by a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow in western Michigan.

Police in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming say the truck hit Chelsea Crawford on Tuesday morning while she was walking along the roadway.

Crawford died at the scene. WOOD-TV reports that police used Crawford's cellphone to identify her. She was not carrying identification.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is seeking the driver, who left the scene. The truck is described as a red, full-size Dodge Ram.

The death happened as a storm brought snow and rain to Michigan, leaving some roads slippery and snarling traffic in places.

