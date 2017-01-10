Ex-student loses legal challenge in sexual misconduct case

A judge has ruled in favor of the University of Michigan in a lawsuit by a former student who says his rights were violated during the disciplinary process for alleged sexual misconduct.

Attorney Deborah Gordon says the man, identified only as John Doe, was made a "scapegoat" by the university to show the federal government that it's responding to sexual misconduct by men.

A female student said she was too drunk to consent to sex, although an investigator found insufficient evidence. That conclusion was overturned by an appeals panel. The man reluctantly agreed to leave school last summer instead of being expelled.

Federal Judge David Lawson last week said the panel's decision was "supported by an ample factual record." He said the former student's due process rights weren't violated.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.