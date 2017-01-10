Ex-student loses legal challenge in sexual misconduct case - WNEM TV 5

Ex-student loses legal challenge in sexual misconduct case

Posted: Updated:
University of Michigan logo University of Michigan logo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -

A judge has ruled in favor of the University of Michigan in a lawsuit by a former student who says his rights were violated during the disciplinary process for alleged sexual misconduct.

Attorney Deborah Gordon says the man, identified only as John Doe, was made a "scapegoat" by the university to show the federal government that it's responding to sexual misconduct by men.

A female student said she was too drunk to consent to sex, although an investigator found insufficient evidence. That conclusion was overturned by an appeals panel. The man reluctantly agreed to leave school last summer instead of being expelled.

Federal Judge David Lawson last week said the panel's decision was "supported by an ample factual record." He said the former student's due process rights weren't violated.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Update: Funeral home shut down after maggots, 15 unrefrigerated bodies found

    Update: Funeral home shut down after maggots, 15 unrefrigerated bodies found

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:32:43 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.