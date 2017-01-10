GM shows off Flint-made truck at NAIAS - WNEM TV 5

GM shows off Flint-made truck at NAIAS

DETROIT (WNEM) -

One of the vehicles on display at the North American International Auto Show proudly flashes its Flint roots.

"This is our new 17, HD, Duramax diesel, proudly built in Flint. All of our heavy duty trucks come out of the Flint plant," said Hugh Milne, with General Motors.

GM said it has had one of its better years selling the heavy duty trucks.

Vehicle City is proudly stamped on the driver's door of the Chevy Silverado Heavy Duty truck.

"Certainly something to be said about the quality, the durability. A couple of JD Power awards that are pretty important to us. So people in Flint are building us a great truck and we're very proud of it from a General Motors standpoint and they should be too," Milne said.

The 445 horsepower pickup has 910 foot pounds of torque and a fully functional hood scoop. In GM's terms, it's great for towing and is fun to drive.

"The new motor basically allows for better passing performance, better driveability - that way if you're merging on the expressway - but we still have some really great features that help you control the truck," Milne said.

GM said last year was its best sales number for the heavy duty truck in a very long time.

"It's a good market and we expect things to actually continue that way for several years," Milne said.

