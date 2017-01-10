Faces of Flint: Members of Flint Rising try to make change

Flint Rising is a group fighting for justice for Flint and a brighter future for the city.

Tony Palladeno Jr. is a part of that group. He was born and raised in Flint and said he will never stop fighting for his beloved hometown.

"We are here now. We are dying now. We are here in the beginning of this problem. We are going to be here until the end," Palladeno said.

He protested on Tuesday in downtown Flint, hoping to encourage his neighbors to unite and battle against the water catastrophe. He said the crisis still plagues his family.

"My eyes, their hair. The breathing when you get in the shower, still terrible. Stomach pains and sores and blisters," Palladeno said.

Palladeno joined other activists with Flint Rising to discuss what else they can do to make a change. The protest coincided with a closed door meeting in Chicago regarding Flint's water.

Palladeno said more people need to speak out.

"All we can do it come together as residents. Take our city back from the politicians that are ruining it, not all of them, but some of them," he said.

He said he is most worried about his grandchildren and what kind of Flint they will grow up in.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.