Michigan revenues are higher than projected previously - WNEM TV 5

Michigan revenues are higher than projected previously

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Tax revenues used to fund Michigan's state budget are coming in higher than projected eight months ago.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency said Tuesday that revenues in the state's two largest funds are a combined $484 million more than expected over three budget years. Its Senate counterpart in December projected the state will take in a combined $377 million more than expected in the last fiscal year, the current one and the next budget cycle.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and legislative economists will use the numbers to reach a consensus estimate Thursday. The Republican governor will unveil his budget in February.

Senate experts say much of the revenue increase for the fiscal year that ended in the fall can be attributed to one-time bumps that are unlikely to carry forward.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Update: Funeral home shut down after maggots, 15 unrefrigerated bodies found

    Update: Funeral home shut down after maggots, 15 unrefrigerated bodies found

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:32:43 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.