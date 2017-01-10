Snyder signs bill to let landlords bar marijuana in rentals

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation that lets landlords prohibit medical marijuana patients from growing or smoking the drug on leased residential property.

The law enacted Tuesday adds another exception to a 2008 voter-approved law that legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

That law already does not require insurers to reimburse people for medical marijuana, nor does it mandate that employers accommodate employees' use of the drug for medical purposes.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge, says two rental homes in his district were destroyed after they were "turned into greenhouses to grow marijuana without permission." He says growing marijuana for medical purposes "doesn't trump safety or private property rights."

Jones says the law codifies a 2011 state attorney general opinion.

