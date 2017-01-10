SPIRIT AND BARRIE COLTS COMPLETE TRADE

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday a trade just minutes before the noon deadline sending Robert Proner to the Barrie Colts in exchange for Erie’s 5th round pick in 2018.

The second round pick (30th overall) of the Spirit in 2015 appeared in 32 games for the club, scoring two goals and adding three assists, while accumulating 31 penalty minutes.

