Spirit acquire Hayden Davis from Icedogs

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced a trade Tuesday acquiring former Niagara IceDogs first round pick Hayden Davis in exchange for Kirill Maksimov and two draft picks.

Davis, 17, is a native of Hamilton, Ontario and a graduate of the Hamilton Huskies AAA Minor Hockey Program. The 6’2”, 193 pound defenseman was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection Draft; just seven picks after the Spirit’s first round pick Brady Gilmour. Davis and Gilmour were also teammates at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada Black.

In 77 career OHL games, Davis has three goals, nine assists, and 12 points, along with 68 penalty minutes. The right-handed rearguard with a big shot is eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft.

In the trade, the Niagara IceDogs acquired Kirill Maksimov from the Spirit. In 91 career games with the Spirit, the Spirit second round pick in 2015 totaled 12 goals, 25 assists, for 37 points.

